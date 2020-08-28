What may seem impossible can turn sour in the troubled world we are living in

The exclusive report in PANORAMA on Tuesday that Spanish military consider that a conflict over territorial waters is 'a conflict in waiting' is a serious warning that requires special attention in the UK and Gibraltar official circles that matter.

The 'Association of Spanish military' represents generals and other high-ranking Spanish military retired, regarded as an influential group at all times, especially if there is a change of government in Spain and there is a turn for extreme right-wing politics.

This association and its members voice opinions against recent Spanish governments for taking soft policies in defence of what they consider to be Spain's national interests, where Gibraltar features. They do not mince words in their criticism of recent Spanish governments.

Emanating from such quarters are extreme views such as that the only jurisdiction over the whole of the Rock and its waters is Spanish - nothing could be more explicit.

They recall that it was 10 years ago when the United Kingdom notified the European Union , that therefrom, "the territorial waters of their colony in Gibraltar would be 3 miles" setting the scene for an inevitable future conflict, they say.

28-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR