Guidelines for the Return to School
It provides a bespoke framework for school leaders to put in place proportionate protective measures for children and staff but also enables learners to receive an education that offers a broad and balanced curriculum, allowing them to thrive and progress. It also recognises that the context of each school will determine how the combination of these measures are used to best effect to help minimise the risk of transmission in each educational setting.
The priority is to ensure that its schools are as safe and happy an environment as possible for all the children, young people and members of staff in our schools. All pupils enrolled in schools are legally required to attend unless they have the appropriate exemption paperwork as outlined in our guidelines.
28-08-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
