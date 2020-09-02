THE FORGOTTEN FATHERS

Parental Equality Group says that there needs to be less words and more action by both lawyers and politicians in order to ensure that both sets of parents have equal rights in respect of their children.

The Group said that the reality today is that parental alienation is a real problem affecting many fathers who face daily heartache because they cannot see their children or because the law does not treat them fairly.

It follows comments made by family lawyer Ann Ballestrino where she said that “the law adapts to society” and because more men are now “care givers ... when you come to deciding residency of children it’s very much a 50/50 split”.

NOT THE REALITY

David Gallardo of the Group agrees with the sentiment but says this is not the reality on the ground and many of its members and others face real difficulties seeing their children due to parental alienation issues and their experience is that some lawyers simply do not help with their over aggressive attitude. 'We are not singling out Ms Ballestrino or anyone else but unfortunately neither lawyers nor the law has caught up with societal values in 21st century Gibraltar,' they say.

The same is true of most politicians who have the power to help solve this issue and nothing is done about it. There are exceptions and in this regard we wish to highlight the work of GSD MP Daniel Feetham and TG MP Marlene Hassan Nahon who have both campaigned on parental alienation, joint residency rights and a half way house for men.

