CLUBHOUSE GIBRALTAR UP AND RUNNING IN THEIR ‘FANTASTIC NEW PREMISES’

Clubhouse Gibraltar are now up and running in their new premises at 304A Main Street. They are having a very good response from both existing members and new members with the total membership currently approaching the 200 mark.

Clubhouse provides a work ordered day and those attending take part in all the tasks required to run the Clubhouse. This includes running the charity shop, manning the reception, getting involved in the business and administration, cooking meals, running the cafeteria and sorting out donations to name but a few of the tasks.

03-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR