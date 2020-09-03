Making art galleries more interactive

Gibraltar Cultural Services on behalf of the Ministry of Culture says it is continuously engaging with the community and placing great importance on education, particularly for children, and is in this way working on making the Art Galleries more interactive and a place which young people can enjoy further.

To this end, GCS’ Cultural Development Unit, has produced resources for children to make their visits to the Galleries interesting and fun. A series of worksheets focusing on the artworks and artists on show, and related content, will make their time at these venues more inspiring. These range from ‘spotthe object,’ ‘join the dots’ and symmetry worksheets, as well as a word search.

The content has been created by artist and GEMA Gallery Attendant, Shane Dalmedo, who is extremely enthusiastic about the initiative. The first phase focuses on the permanent exhibition at the Mario Finlayson National Art Gallery with further creative activities being explored to cover all the Galleries.

All this is in addition to the Scavenger Hunt questionnaire already on offer which has been updated this year to offer variety.

Education and Culture minister, John Cortes, commented, “This is yet another initiative by GCS on behalf of my Ministry of Education and Culture in bringing these two key elements of our society together. I am certain thatit will be a popular and successful way ofimpressing on our young people the importance of Art as a medium for expression."

03-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR