Licudi back at Hassans

Hassans International Law Firm Limited says that Gilbert Licudi QC has returned to legal practice with the firm. Gilbert first joined the firm in 1992 and was made a partner in 1998. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2012.

Gilbert was elected to the Gibraltar Parliament in 2007 and became a member of the Government following elections in 2011. Between 2011 and 2020, he held ministerial office with responsibility, at different times, for Financial Services, Gaming, Education, Justice, Telecommunications, Tourism, Port and Maritime Services and Employment.

During his time in Government, he introduced the Companies Act 2014 and was responsible for the establishment of the University of Gibraltar in 2015. He continues to be a Member of the Gibraltar Parliament.

A statement says that Gilbert’s return to the firm serves to bolster yet further Hassans litigation practice.

Senior Partner James Levy, QC: “I am delighted that Gilbert has returned to Hassans after his very successful time in Government.

