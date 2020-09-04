TALKS HELD IN MADRID

The second round of formal discussions on Gibraltar’s Future Relationship with the European Union took place in Madrid yesterday between Gibraltar, the United Kingdom and Spain.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo led a Gibraltar Government delegation which included the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia, the Attorney General Michael Llamas and the Director of Gibraltar House in Brussels Daniel D’Amato.

The meeting was hosted by the Government of Spain and included the Government of the United Kingdom.

The discussion focused on those areas of the UK-EU future relationship that are relevant to Gibraltar, including the mobility of persons in the region and continued access to provide crossborder services.

The UK, Spain and Gibraltar have agreed to meet again in the coming weeks and reaffirmed the intention to work positively for the benefit of citizens on all sides.

The Chief Minister said: “This second round of meetings has been positive. On my return to Gibraltar I will brief Cabinet colleagues and the Leader of The Opposition and Ms Hassan Nahon on the matters discussed and the areas of potential agreement and obvious disagreement.”

04-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR