Art exhibition raises funds for mental support group

An Art exhibition “For the Glory of God” by Wanda Bush with poetry by Janet Pardo was held at the John Mackintosh Hall from the 1st of July to the 10th of July, a collection of a 10-year creative accumulation of paintings, which depicted various watercolours and acrylic still life images, imaginative and religiously inspired Judeo-Christian art pieces.
Each painting intertwined with bible quotes suggested an inspiring fervour of solace as the artist intended via the stroke of the brush.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
07-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR