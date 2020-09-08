POINT OF VIEW: The statutory right to an effective education

The statutory right to an effective education is not just a privilege, it is a child’s human right enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the International Convent of Economic and Social Rights and articles 28 and 29 of the Convention of the Rights of the Child, says Tamsin Suarez of CUSP.
Deprivation of education should be taken extremely seriously. It encompasses a right to an effective education, access to educational institutions and to obtain official recognition when studies are completed.
