Commencement of allocation of properties at Bob Peliza Mews and Chatham Views

Gibraltar Residential Properties Limited ("GRP") and the Housing Department have been working hard over the summer months processing all of the applications received from persons interested in purchasing flats in Bob Peliza Mews or Chatham Views. This has been a lengthy and arduous process, as all information provided by applicants needs to be cross-checked with all available records to ensure that all applications are correctly categorised.
Incorrect information has been identified in various applications and, where necessary, applicants have been contacted with a view to correcting these.
