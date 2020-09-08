Governor visits the Borders and Coastguard Agency

The Governor Sir David Steel has continued his familiarisation visits to local services on the Rock by calling on the Borders and Coastguard Agency to meet with Chief Executive Officer Aaron Chipol

and the rest of the Senior ManagementTeam.

The Governor was introduced to various members of the Borders and Coastguard Agency during the initial part of his visit to the HQ where he was briefed on Aviation Security and Immigration matters. Sir David was later accompanied towards the Land Frontier where he was provided an insight as to the operational responsibility held by the Agency at said location.

