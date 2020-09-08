Police empowered to issue fixed penalty fines on gatherings of more than twenty persons

*Commissioner welcomes being able to act on demonstrations or illegal gatherings
New civil contingencies laws have come into effect in Gibraltar banning gatherings of more than twenty persons in public places. The Civil Contingencies Emergency (Coronavirus) (Restrictions on Gatherings No.4) (Amendment) Regulations 2020 were published in the Gibraltar Gazette yesterday.
Under its provisions such congregations are forbidden on public health grounds and police officers have the power to issue fixed penalty notices on anyone in breach of the regulations.
