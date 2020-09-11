Determined to continue to support Gibraltar’s wish to remain British

National Day message from Sir BOB NEILL of the All Party Parliamentary Group in Parliament
Hello Gibraltar! And welcome from all your friends in the All Party Parliamentary Group, here in London.
We’re over in Gibraltar House in the Strand, with the team there and as you can see, we’re doing our best to enter into the spirit of National Day.
We’ve got some red and white on to make sure we can celebrate with you in spirit and also here in London’s little bit of Gibraltar in the Strand.
11-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR