Despite the restrictions imposed as a consequence of Covid-19, this year’s National Day was still celebrated in true style by the staff of Elderly Residential Services and their service-users.

At Mount Alvernia on Wednesday evening, many of the residents moved out on to their balconies to be wonderfully well entertained by a band playing outside the entrance to the building.

15-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR