Proposed new elderly care nursing home raises concerns

Unite, the union for workers in Gibraltar, has raised concerns regarding the future of the care sector following the recent announcement that the Development and Planning Commission had recommended the Government’s plans for the new elderly care nursing home.

‘There is a lack of clarity around the tendering process for the build, with question marks over the apparent and preferred method of modular construction at a time that the construction industry in Gibraltar is dire need of projects. The other concerns revolve around the future of existing elderly care facilities and also who will be staffing the new facility,’ they say.

15-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR