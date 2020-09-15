Mental Health Audit still not made public

In their email of the 1st September, the Society says it reminded the Minister that the 2019 Mental Health audit has still not been published and neither has the Mental Health Board 2020 report. Her predecessor, Minister Balban, said in an interview on GBC on 11th June, that both reports would definitely be published in a few weeks‘ time. Three months on this has not happened. The GMWS expressed the hope to the new Minister that both audit and report would finally come to light under her Ministry. We are waiting to hear back.

