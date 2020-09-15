EXCLUSIVE: Catering Association survey reveals 60% drop in business
DJD: The Government kicked off their Buy Local campaign, has this had a positive effect on local restaurants?
OY: That’s a hard question to answer as we are in completely new territory, this spring and summer has been like no other for the catering industry. Covid has been totally unprecedented and the industry has never experienced anything like this so it’s impossible to gauge the level of success of the campaign. A recent survey of our members revealed an average of 60% drop in business year on year compared to 2019, this perhaps can give you an idea for current levels of activity.
The association will of course support and get behind any campaign that is designed to help the economy through these difficult times, it can only be seen as a positive thing to do.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
15-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR
Search Panorama
Headlines
- EXCLUSIVE: Catering Association survey reveals 60% drop in business
- Mental Health Audit still not made public
- Proposed new elderly care nursing home raises concerns
- PHOTOrama: GIBRALTAR’S SENIOR CITIZENS CELEBRATED THE DAY
- Don’t swim in port waters without permission
- Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update
- Determined to continue to support Gibraltar’s wish to remain British
- DEAL OR NO DEAL, WE WILL REMAIN IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BRITAIN