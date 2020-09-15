Conspiracy to defraud Bland Ltd alleged

An RGP statement issued yesterday alleges that Thomas John Cornelio, John Christopher Perez and Caine Derek Sanchez were charged yesterday with conspiracy to defraud Bland Limited, contrary to common law.

It is alleged that the defendants dishonestly undermined the ability of Bland Limited to perform its contractual agreement with HM Government of Gibraltar in connection with the National Security Central Intelligence System maintenance agreement and thereby attempted to obtain the benefit of that agreement for themselves and/or 36 North Limited.

PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR