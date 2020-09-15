Customer Care Training for Frontline GHA Staff

Following last week’s visit to the Primary Care Centre, the Minister for Health, Samantha Sacramento, has arranged for all frontline GHA staff to undertake Customer Care training to support and assist them in handling calls and some of the difficult situations in which they find themselves.
The training will be tailored to the needs of the Primary Care Centre and the training scenarios will be based on the types of situations which are regularly experienced on GHA premises.
