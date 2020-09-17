Weather warning: Thundery showers

Official weather advisory last night: Shower activity is expected to increase as we head through the evening into the overnight period, pushing North across the area and with local thundery downpours expected to develop across the Strait area and which may become a risk across Gibraltar.

There is the chance that any thundery downpours affecting the Rock, could see accumulations reach near 25mm in less than a 6 hour period – and could come accompanied by some strong gusts.

Any heavy, thundery showers could make travel conditions difficult at times leading to some standing water on roads or local flooding in prone areas.

17-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR