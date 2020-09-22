Storm brewing as Spain seeks having Spanish police exercising controls at Gibraltar frontier

A political storm is brewing in the Brexit negotiations over who controls frontier traffic once Gibraltar leaves the EU. The Spanish negotiators say that such control should be exercised by Spanish police, meaning that entry and exit to and from Gibraltar would be a matter for Spain.
Such differences arise as Gibraltar tries to accommodate itself in Schengen over which we are not members. If there is no agreement, frontier fluidity as we know it today will cease to exist.
22-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR