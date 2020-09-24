Gibraltar takes part in Malta-organised conference

A delegation from the Gibraltar Branch of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association is currently participating in the 49th Regional Conference of the British Islands and Mediterranean Region that has been organised by CPA Malta.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the conference is being held virtually with branches from the region joining the conference via video. The Gibraltar delegation is attending as a group and is based in the Gibraltar Parliament.

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

24-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR