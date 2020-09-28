St Martin’s school mix-up

The GSD has learnt that parents of St Martin’s school pupils were notified on Sunday that their children may need to be collected at 1pm, i.e., two hours earlier than their normal pick time of 3.00pm.

They will be advised on any given day between 11am and 12pm if the temperatures are high. The reason given was the high temperatures in classes which is exasperated by an inability to use air conditioning units due to an inability, in turn, to use face masks given the conditions which pupils of that school suffer from.

28-09-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR