The phrase “Due to Covid” covers a multitude of sins

On account of so much talk of how things are never going to be the same; of how we will have to do things differently; I find myself thinking back on times when one misbehaved as a child and was punished accordingly; something which makes us ask, what is it we did to deserve this?

The thing is that when you hear the news, or read in the media that things in general are getting progressively worse, it makes us feel that we are heading for some kind of Armageddon; except there appears to be nothing final about this. How this present Coronavirus came to be has been said to be for some time, an accident waiting to happen. It becomes clear when you delve into the past history of China, that when facing hunger, people will eat whatever is in their reach, particularly if the government gives its blessing. This has been ongoing for many years as a result some say of over population.

01-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR