A major exhibition to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day was launched by the Deputy Chief Minister Dr Joseph Garcia yesterday at the John Mackintosh Hall.

The exhibition was originally scheduled to open on the actual day of the anniversary on 8 May, but was postponed because of the lockdown brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

