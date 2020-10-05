Gibraltar Academy of Dance back to class!

A year ago the Gibraltar Academy of Dance celebrated 35 years of excellence with a dazzling production ‘Dare to Dream’ and successful Royal Academy of Dance examinations and awards. Their production was an original story of a young girls’ dream to follow her passion and her journey of daring to fulfil her dream.

Narrated through the fairygodmother-esque character of the seamstress they also added a touch of nostalgia as each time the seamstress entered with her mannequin a different costume from a past production was displayed. This culminated in a red tutu, seen in the poster for the show which reflects the success the girl had in achieving her dancing dream. It was also a story to inspire the feeling that you can achieve anything you want to in life.

05-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR