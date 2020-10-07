Opposition play politics, says Govt

The Government is surprised by the GSD’s intervention supporting the Gibraltar Catering Association’s claim for even more financial support from the tax payer.

This is unfortunate because it serves no useful purpose other than to politicise the issue. It will not be lost on anyone that the press releases issued for this organisation are issued by the GSD’s own Executive Committee Member, and General Election candidate, Mr Orlando Yeats.

07-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR