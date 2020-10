HM Government of Gibraltar was delighted to welcome the Georgian Ambassador to the United Kingdom, H.E. Sofia Katsarava, to Gibraltar on an official visit.

The Chief Minister Fabian Picardo, met MsKatsarava at No 6 Convent Place to discuss matters of mutual interest to Gibraltar and Georgia, and explore the further development of the relationships between both countries.

07-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR