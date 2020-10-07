Castle lit red for Dyslexia Day

Every day this week the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group have been raising awareness on dyslexia and today is the day to “Go Red”.

Members of the public are encouraged to wear red in support and to enjoy the Moorish Castle lit up red, giving us a sight reminiscent of National Day. National Day is a day where we come together as a community to celebrate so it is lovely to see the community come together to support dyslexia awareness.

