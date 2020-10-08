DEALS AFTER A NO DEAL

The Rock could yet plunge into the murky depths of a no deal Brexit as talks between the UK and the EU reach their final stages. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson may believe that he ‘can live’ with a no deal but Gibraltar’s only lifeline to the continent may be severed as a consequence.
With it comes the grim scenario of restricted border fluidity, stifled economic growth through extinguished business with the EU and thousands of job losses. Britain’s decision to leave Europe left a festering wound on Gibraltar that has become infected and now requires urgent treatment to prevent things from getting worse.
08-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR