THE STRAIT AND NARROW OF GIBRALTAR’S MILITARY STRATEGY

It was already translucent back in 2008 when I was invited to give a lecture in Malaga University about ‘the military strategy of Gibraltar’, that the Spaniards wanted to make inroads into Gibraltar’s territorial waters and the Strait.

The other person invited to speak was a Spanish naval captain whose father was the Chief of Defence in the days of General Franco. So, it should be no surprise that the Spaniards are nowadays forever making incursions in order to try and establish a right over Gibraltar’s waters.

