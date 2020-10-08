Together - let’s conspire against the virus, says Picardo

“Let us get together and conspire against the virus” was the message Chief Minister Fabian Picardo addressed to Gibraltar in yesterday’s press conference.

Whilst the government do not want to impose tighter restrictions as we have been seeing in the UK, in the face of a higher number of Covid-19 cases Mr Picardo is urging the public to remain vigilant and abide by the laws imposed with regards to mask wearing and following social distancing guidelines.

08-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR