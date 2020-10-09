Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Friday 9th October 2020
Total tests done: 51,736
Test results pending: 28
Test results received: 51,708
Confirmed cases: 468 (+16 new positive cases)
Active cases: 69 (68: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 398 (+12 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 411
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 16,027 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
