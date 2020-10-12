“Are you the voice of a generation?” a question posed in a magazine to young aspiring writers, with the offer of the chance to work with some of the industry’s most esteemed editors. I have seen similar adverts put out locally, but with very few takers. In the old days in Gibraltar i.e. in the 60`s, from what I recall, there was a generation of young people eager to put their views forward and to engage in healthy debate about the state of affairs of their town and society in general.
However going beyond the debate this is where we find the activist; a person who loves his country and feels passionately about matters to do with its present and future, and is willing to put his views forward, without fear of reprisal or backlash. One who campaigns for some kind of social change and is a supporter of any controversial issue.
