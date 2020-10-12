“Are you the voice of a generation?” a question posed in a magazine to young aspiring writers, with the offer of the chance to work with some of the industry’s most esteemed editors. I have seen similar adverts put out locally, but with very few takers. In the old days in Gibraltar i.e. in the 60`s, from what I recall, there was a generation of young people eager to put their views forward and to engage in healthy debate about the state of affairs of their town and society in general.