Woman of the week

1. Tell about yourself.
I am a trainee counselling psychologist and I am currently on my final year of completing my doctorate. Many different duties are involved in this role including clinical placement work with different presentations of clients with different mental health issues.
I have had brilliant opportunities from working with people with psychosis or complex trauma and personality disorders. This has led me to engage in more research and I am in the last stages of finishing my thesis.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
12-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR