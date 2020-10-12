Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

12th October 2020 Total tests done: 53,530 Test results pending: 24 Test results received: 53,506 Confirmed cases: 486 (+1 new positive cases) Active cases: 65 (64: residents / 1: visitor) Recovered cases: 419 (+6 new recovered) Self-isolation: 356 Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2 Positive cases in CCU: 0 Positive Cases in ERS: 0 Deaths: 0

A total of 16,406 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted andsystematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

