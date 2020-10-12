Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

12th October 2020
Total tests done: 53,530
Test results pending: 24
Test results received: 53,506
Confirmed cases: 486 (+1 new positive cases)
Active cases: 65 (64: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 419 (+6 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 356
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 16,406 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and
systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
12-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR