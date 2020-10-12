Voice of Gibraltar Group express concern to Governor about escalating serious incidents in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters

The Voice of Gibraltar Group have sent a letter to the Governor Sir David Steel expressing concern at the escalating serious incidents in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters,

with Spanish authorities not arrested for entering Gibraltar waters with firearms and firing at local men, resulting in life threatening injuries. The annual 'Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians' will be taking place from 22nd to 26th February 2021.If you play an instrument or enjoy singing, then come along and participate at this festival. The categories of classes include piano, brass, woodwind, percussion, vocal and strings. There are competitive sections in every category where trophies and medals can be won. Classes will be divided into Infant, Junior, Intermediate and Senior categories and you can enter solos, duets, ensembles, or choirs.

