Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 13th October 2020
Total tests done: 54,372
Test results pending: 62
Test results received: 54,310
Confirmed cases: 499 (+13 new positive cases)
Active cases: 73 (72: residents / 1: visitor)
Recovered cases: 424 (+5 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 420
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 2
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 16,667 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
