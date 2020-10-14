Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

14th October 2020
Total tests done: 55,109
Test results pending: 12
Test results received: 55,097
Confirmed cases: 516 (+17 new positive cases)
Active cases: 78 (76: residents / 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 435 (+11 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 501
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 16,919 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
14-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR