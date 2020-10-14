Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

14th October 2020 Total tests done: 55,109 Test results pending: 12 Test results received: 55,097 Confirmed cases: 516 (+17 new positive cases) Active cases: 78 (76: residents / 2: visitors) Recovered cases: 435 (+11 new recovered) Self-isolation: 501 Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 1 Positive cases in CCU: 1 Positive Cases in ERS: 0 Deaths: 0

A total of 16,919 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

