WHAT’S THE POINT?

It appears that many in Spain; including the EU; have yet to recognize or even understand their politician’s behaviour. They appear incredulous when referring to say the many contradictions from the Madrid mayor, in relation to the pandemic rules laid down by the central government. Eventually they have had to call them by their proper name i.e. lies.

How can a people be so naïve about their own? What is taking place today, on account of this, is the slow yet steady growth of the far right in Spain; at the last recent poll they stand with a bigger majority, third behind the PSOE AND PP. This has not so much to do with the alleged rise of the far right that is getting stronger by its own merits; but rather; as is happening all over the world; it is the mainstream democratic parties that are weak.

19-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR