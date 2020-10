The Gibraltar Cross of Sacrifice will soon be moved to its new resting place. It will be erected in the Midtown park, opposite to the British War Memorial which is sited up the boulevard steps.

There are people who are not aware that such a move is to take place, so we asked the Government: Can the Government state if it intends to remove the Cross of Sacrifice from its present location?

MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION

19-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR