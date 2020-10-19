Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Monday 19th October 2020
Total tests done: 57,547
Test results pending: 21
Test results received: 57,526
Confirmed cases: 577 (+6 new positive cases)
Active cases: 112 (110: residents / 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 462 (+7 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 663
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 5
Positive cases in CCU: 1
Positive Cases in ERS: 0
Deaths: 0
A total of 17,375 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
