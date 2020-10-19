New Dean tells PANORAMA: Working with leaders of other faiths for the common good

The Church of England Diocese of Gibraltar in Europe is the largest in the world. It stretches from Mongolia to the Canary Islands and embraces every country in Europe except the UK; its See (seat of the Bishop) is the Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in Gibraltar.

When the former Dean, the Very Reverend John Paddock, retired due to ill health in 2017, a long, drawn-out, process was put in place to find a replacement. The post was advertised in the Church Times and on the Diocesan website. Canon Ian Tarrant and his wife, Sally, who is a Lay Reader in the Church, had visited Gibraltar twenty years ago and liked it. He applied and got shortlisted along with four other applicants. The interview panel comprised three representatives from the Cathedral, two Bishops, and an Archdeacon.

