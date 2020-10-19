Driving licences in a ‘No Deal’ situation

The Government has issued a Technical Notice which advises citizens of the action that they need to take in the area of driving licences once the transitional period of our membership of the European Union comes to an end on 31 December.
The Notice sets out the existing position and explains that the UK is currently engaged in separate discussions with EU Member States in order to agree future arrangements in respect of driving licences. This could result in agreements for reciprocal recognition and for exchange of licences.
