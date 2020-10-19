Storm in a drinks glass

The consumption of alcohol in public areas after 11pm is not allowed, while licensed premises are expected to close at 1am. When such limitations are not observed, the police are expected to ask why. There have been complaints that nothing was being done about it at Chatham Counterguard.
On Friday, something was done - and a commotion ensued. Two persons were arrested.
Nobody wants to have their rights curtailed, but these are not normal times, with the COVID virus hovering around everyone.
