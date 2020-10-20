Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Tuesday 20th October 2020
Total tests done: 58,642
Test results pending: 34
Test results received: 58,608
Confirmed cases: 608 (+31 new positive cases)
Active cases: 128 (126: residents / 2: visitors)
Recovered cases: 471 (+9 new recovered)
Self-isolation: 620
Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6
Positive cases in CCU: 0
Positive Cases in ERS: 3
Deaths: 0
A total of 17,523 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.
