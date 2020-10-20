Gibraltar - COVID-19 Information Update

Active cases: 128 (126: residents / 2: visitors)Recovered cases: 471 (+9 new recovered)Self-isolation: 620Positive cases in COVID-19 Ward: 6Positive cases in CCU: 0Positive Cases in ERS: 3Deaths: 0A total of 17,523 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling. This is included in the above figures.

20-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR