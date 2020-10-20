Unbelievable: Bassadone drops Hyundai and asks customers to go to Spain

Circular letters addressed “Dear Valued Customer” have been sent out by Bassadone Customer Services, to owners of Hyundai vehicles informing them of their decision, quote; “To no longer represent Hyundai in an official capacity for the Gibraltar market.”

it then goes on to say that for any sale queries or servicing requirements they recommend they reach out to the nearest Hyundai dealerships in Spain. Adding; for ease of reference, please find below details of Hyundai dealerships in Marbella and Algeciras. It then supplies addresses in both regions, plus telephone numbers and Email addresses. It then ends with kind regards, but to top it all, with no signature added.

20-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR