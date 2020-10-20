The Joy and Curse of Social Media

Social media can be a wonderful tool and used for good. It has reunited lost family members, found organ donors and enabled huge fundraisers for charities and organizations to name just a few positives. During the pandemic whilst the world has been on lockdown, it has been a great way to keep in touch with friends and family around the world and to entertain each other with virtual parties.
Artists from all over the world have come together to give virtual concerts on sites like Youtube, whilst also raising money for the Arts Industry. Ultimately social media has given us the power of virtual human connection.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
20-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR