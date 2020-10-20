All RGP officers now fully trained to tackle domestic abuse

Following an initiative by the Minister for Equality, the Royal Gibraltar Police has finished an intensive two weeks of training during which every officer, over 250 in total, has attended a course designed to ensure that everyone who has to deal with domestic abuse will have a better understanding of both the victims and the perpetrators.
This training has been delivered by UK Charity Safe Lives. At the outset, a train the trainer course was delivered to RGP officers and other lead professionals and the training has also been delivered by them.
MORE IN PANORAMA PRINT EDITION
20-10-2020 PANORAMAdailyGIBRALTAR