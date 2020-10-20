All RGP officers now fully trained to tackle domestic abuse

 Tuesday, October 20, 2020 - 18:37
Following an initiative by the Minister for Equality, the Royal Gibraltar Police has finished an intensive two weeks of training during which every officer, over 250 in total, has attended a course designed to ensure that everyone who has to deal with domestic abuse will have a better understanding of both the victims and the perpetrators. 


This training has been delivered by UK Charity Safe Lives. At the outset, a train the trainer course was delivered to RGP officers and other lead professionals and the training has also been delivered by them.

