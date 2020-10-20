30 infected persons in ONE day

Gibraltar has now carried out 58,608 tests for COVID-19. That is almost twice our population. Today, the number of active cases detected is 128. 126 of those are residents of Gibraltar.

The day-on-day increase in the numbers of cases is 31 new positives today.9 persons have recovered from the infection overnight.That makes the total number of cases detected in Gibraltar since the start of the pandemic, 608.The numbers of tests in our Community yesterday was a remarkable 1,066.

